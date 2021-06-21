Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: The Selfie Spot 614

Virginia Brown

Wedding photographer Allison Leonard has been in the business full-time since 2015, operating as Kismet Visuals & Co.—which took first place in the Photographer: General category last year and tied for first place in the same category this year. Suffice to say, Leonard knows photos.

And that now goes beyond a couple’s wedding-day photography to include their guests, too. In 2018, Leonard attended a photography workshop in New York City, which is where she came across a selfie booth prototype. “I took a few photos with a friend and was hooked on bringing this idea to Columbus,” she says. “I thought [it would be]] a great addition for my own clients.” In May 2019, she bought the selfie booth, launching her sister business, The Selfie Spot 614 , which won first place in the photo booth category this year.

Unlike traditional, enclosed photo booths—the type you’d see at a mall or amusement park, for example—The Selfie Spot is an open-air unit that does not require an additional on-site attendant. Once it’s set up, guests are able to self-guide through prompts to take photos, GIFS or Boomerangs, all of which can be instantly delivered directly to guests’ phones. The Selfie Spot also can post these files directly to guests’ social media accounts. The newlyweds don’t miss out, either; images are uploaded to an online gallery within 48 hours for them to peruse.

For an extra touch, Leonard has partnered with BurgundyGinger Events to offer pre-designed or bespoke balloon backdrops at a variety of price points.