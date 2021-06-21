Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Short North Trolley / Columbus Trolley / Coach Quarters

Rebecca Walters

Two trolley companies in the midst of a merger— Short North Trolley and Columbus Trolley/Coach Quarters —appeared together on our ballot this year and jointly took first place in the transportation category this year. Both offer similar services and provide a fun, alternative transportation option for couples, their wedding parties and guests traveling to and from wedding festivities.

Guests ride around in comfort and style on vintage-inspired trolleys, providing an experience like no other that will be remembered for years to come.

“These replica trolley buses are great for picture-taking,” says Mike Middagh of Columbus Trolley/Coach Quarters. The companies have been in the process of merging over the past year.

Unlike traditional transportation services, such as limos or vans, trolleys can accommodate more people, which fosters a fun, relaxed atmosphere as folks travel to their destinations without having to worry about someone getting left behind. Short North Trolley’s vehicle can accommodate up to 35 passengers, and Columbus Trolley’s can fit 22.

Trolley teams work directly with guests to plan routes, predominantly around the Downtown Columbus area, and get passengers to the ceremony, reception or other destinations on time.

Guests can enjoy open-air rides or be just as comfortable in enclosed trolleys that are heated and air conditioned, Middagh says. Bench-style seating, brass railings and wood trim add to the ambiance.

Groups can also rent the trolleys for bachelor and bachelorette parties. Guests can bring their own adult beverages and snacks; in fact, coolers are encouraged. Passengers must be 21 years old or over to ride the trolleys. Plastic cups are provided, as no glass containers are allowed on the trolleys.

Guests can also get their groove on while en route by connecting to the trolley’s sound system via Bluetooth or an auxiliary cord. Minimum hourly booking requirements in Columbus is four hours, but rentals can be extended for as long as requested. Typically, wedding-day trolleys are rented for an entire day to provide for a stress-free event.