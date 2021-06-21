Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: St. Joseph Cathedral

Rebecca Walters

For the second year in a row, readers chose the St. Joseph Cathedral in Downtown Columbus as the best venue for a religious wedding ceremony. The Gothic-style church provides the perfect backdrop for a “princesslike” wedding, says Sarah Wilson, wedding coordinator for the Catholic church.

Dating back to the late 1800s, the church is rich in history and architectural features that include vaulted ceilings, marbled floors, stained-glass windows and a long processional aisle. Adding to the ambiance is an enormous organ and columns that border pine-colored pews, as well as a sweeping altar that lends itself to gorgeous wedding party photographs.

Couples and their wedding parties have access to changing rooms, and the basement area can accommodate small receptions. Couples can also take advantage of the garden area near the rectory for pictures. An organist and cantor complement ceremonial events, but couples are welcome to add a trumpet player or other musicians to further enhance the ceremony.

During peak wedding season, St. Joseph hosts up to two ceremonies on Saturdays. Wilson says it’s important for couples to be flexible when booking a church and reception hall by providing each with a couple of dates they can work with.

Wedding ceremonies at St. Joseph Cathedral are available to Catholic Diocese of Columbus member parishes.