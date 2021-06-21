Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Strongwater

Marlie Griffith

Strongwater provides an industrial space hosted in a Franklinton Arts District warehouse built in 1901. By preserving the original steel beam framing, historical machinery and the natural lighting of the sawtooth windows, the private events spaces at Strongwater make it a truly unique venue.

The event space is a multiroom facility offering an urban aesthetic between three rooms of the former manufacturing floor. The hand-laid bar, made of repurposed birch, is a crowd favorite. Additionally, the open-air courtyard makes for a private outdoor space, tucked away and guarded by grapevine-lined walls and ideal for ceremonies. The exposed brick provides the perfect backdrop for wedding photos.

This venue is committed to making guests feel fully embraced. “Our No. 1 goal is to provide a unique space for community connection and to create magical moments for our guests,” says Jess Peer, marketing and media manager. “When you’re a guest at Strongwater, you’re a part of the family.”

On-site chefs, coordinators, bartenders and catering servers work together to create a memorable experience for wedding parties. In the near future, Strongwater staff are eager to expand services to offer off-site catering for events, according to Peer.

As a returning winner from 2020’s Best of Columbus Weddings, the folks at Strongwater are excited to continue creating beautiful spaces that facilitate lifelong memories. “From our family to yours, thank you so much for your support,” says Peer.