Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Topgolf

Marlie Griffith and Rebecca Walters

Topgolf is a premier entertainment destination in Columbus, specializing in having a great time. By combining technology and entertainment, Topgolf is a new breed of sports bar, offering a unique golf game for everyone to enjoy. The bachelor (and bachelorette!) party hotspot off Ikea Way on the city’s north side tailors to all skill levels and includes private event spaces and a rooftop fire pit. Additionally, Topgolf Columbus’ restaurant and full bar features fresh twists on familiar favorites.

“Every great time starts with play, is fueled by food and drinks, moved by music and made possible through community,” reads the Topgolf website.

Each of the 100-plus hitting bays is climate controlled for year-round play and features an HDTV for entertainment between swings. Topgolf also offers several game packages, including an all-inclusive combination of game time, food and drink, and a dedicated staff member for service needs.

Game play can be tailored to a group’s skill level so everyone—from beginners to advanced players—has an enjoyable experience for both the long and short games. The goal is to hit the giant targets from different distances, with accuracy earning you points. Microchipped balls keep track of shots and are tabulated on bay screens, so players can effortlessly track their progress. Players can also choose to play virtual courses that simulate some of the top golf courses in the world.

Planning a gathering is a snap with online booking and reservations. Party packages are available for small (seven to 12 people) and large (13-plus) groups. All-inclusive packages include game play, food and beverages, plus a party coordinator to make your celebration a success.