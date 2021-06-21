Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: The W Nail Bar

Virginia Brown

You won’t find drills, chemical smells, or jet tubs at The W Nail Bar —it’s all natural at this woman-run nail salon, first place winner in the Salon: Nails category for the second year running. Ohio natives and sisters Manda Mason and Lauren Hunter opened the business in 2015 and, today, have nine locations across three states—Indiana, Iowa and six salons in the Columbus area.

Growing up in a family-owned business, they always knew that they’d open their own one day. When they learned about the bacterial and fungal infections prevalent in many nail salons, they set out to fill a void they saw in the market. All of W Nail Bar’s products are acrylic-free, and, because copper is a natural antiseptic, they use copper pots, versus the bacteria-friendly jet tubs found in other salons, for pedicures.

As important as their commitment to all-natural experiences is the sisters’ dedication to their people. Their goal: to offer a safe working environment where employees feel valued and cared for. “We have the most talented artists in the city, hands down,” says Hunter. “And cleanliness and customer service is the centerpiece of our brand,” in addition to dual pillars of culture and community.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic presented challenges to many businesses, including in-person services, but with the addition of plexiglass partitions, social distancing practices, extended hours to cut down on too many clients visiting the store simultaneously, mask requirements, and amped-up cleaning efforts, the salons were able to continue to accommodate clients while the governor’s health orders were in effect last year and early this year.

As for 2021, Hunter says, nail styles are trending toward bold colors, geometric shapes, colorful French manicures and Gel-X extensions. “The classic gel polish manicure never goes out of style, though,” she adds. For those interested in booking wedding services—the brand serves parties of all sizes— Hunter suggests doing so now: “We are booking up to a year in advance at all locations.”