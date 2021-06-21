Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Wanderlust Travel & Tours

Marlie Griffith

Leslie Sobnosky started Wanderlust Travel & Tours in 2017. Her passion for expanding worldviews is something she takes seriously, vowing to never send her client to resorts, destinations or cruise ships she wouldn’t visit herself.

“And I’m pretty picky,” she promises.

This year, Wanderlust Travel & Tours wins the Travel Adviser title for the second year in a row—a testament to her high level of personalized and detail-oriented service.

With every booking, Sobnosky creates “Wanderlust Moments” for her clients. These special touches range from a thoughtful note to a surprise bottle of Champagne and show how giving clients the attention to detail that they expect and deserve is a hallmark of Wanderlust’s service.

Following the crash in the travel industry seen last year at the height of the pandemic, Sobnosky is hopeful that 2021 and 2022 will see greater rates of travel. She says she has already seen a surge in bookings and is happy to be planning honeymoons and destination weddings again.

“My hope for the future is that we are putting the ‘dark days’ of travel behind us, and we can get excited to make special vacation memories again,” Sobnosky says.