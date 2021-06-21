Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: The Westin Great Southern Columbus

Nicholas Youngblood

There is no shortage of great hotels and event centers for Columbus couples to host their reception, which is probably why the category ended in a three-way tie this year. As the oldest of the winners, the Westin Great Southern Columbus has almost 125 years of experience giving guests the very best in hospitality.

The hotel features a variety of elegant spaces, but none more iconic than its Grand Ballroom, which can host up to 450 guests. With Italian marble floors, stained glass windows and a towering ceiling, large events are where the hotel really shines, says senior catering sales manager Melissan Falcone. “It sort of feels like it was lifted out of Venice and transplanted into Columbus,” says Falcone. “It just has a very unique and charming aesthetic that is absolutely not available anywhere else.”

Couples needn’t fear that their reception will come off too stuffy and formal, however. A whiskey bar in the lobby provides some Midwestern charm, as does Falcone’s willingness to bring in, say, White Castle at the end of the night when things are winding down.

But aesthetics are not all the Westin has to offer. The weddings team handles around 60 events a year, working alongside the couples from day one of planning. In addition to a team of wedding experts, lovebirds will receive a complimentary suite the night of wedding.

Catering is taken care of in-house, using locally sourced ingredients. Although the Westinteam is focused on decadent offerings like Ohio bourbon-braised short ribs, they have the flexibility to fit any style. Falcone says they have done large receptions that were entirely vegan or entirely gluten-free.

Furnishing, linens and other amenities can be provided as well, but couples can also outsource most things to make the day their own. Falcone says vendors have told her the hotel is incredibly easy to work with.