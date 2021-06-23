Wedding Wisdom Wednesday: Your Beauty Timeline to Look Your Bridal Best

Dr. Michelle Sieffert

If there is ever a time to feel confident and bring out the most beautiful version of yourself, it’s your wedding day. But let’s face it: Wedding planning can cause a lot of stress. And the last thing you want is for anxiety over your seating chart to wreak havoc on your skin.

So while you are “saying yes to the dress,” booking the venue and planning all the details, it’s important to make time for the beauty and aesthetic treatments that will bring your inner confidence to the surface so that you radiate your inner and outer beauty when you walk down the aisle.

But when it comes to certain treatments, timing is everything—you need to account for proper recovery and healing time so you’ll be ready to shine when it’s time to say, “I do.”

Here are guidelines to keep in mind as you’re planning your pre-wedding beauty timeline:

One year out:

Cosmetic surgeries – Some brides or grooms may consider a procedure like rhinoplasty, breast augmentation or liposuction before their big day. These should be done one year ahead of time, to ensure you have enough time for recovery and also to account for how the procedure may impact the fit of your wedding attire.

Six to eight months out:

Laser hair removal – Laser hair removal is a great option to get rid of unwanted underarm or bikini line hair. Since these treatments are done in a series of six sessions with 4-6 weeks between treatments, eight months out is a good time to start this process.

CoolSculpting – CoolSculpting is a popular treatment to reduce fat in certain “problem areas” like the arms, back, thighs, abdomen and under the chin. Most patients see results after 4-6 weeks but the treatments can often be done in a series spread out over a few weeks, so you’ll want to allow ample time for the results to show.

Three months out:

Microblading – Your brows can make a big statement, so they should be in top form for your wedding. And with microblading, you can be sure to get the best shape and tint. Doing this three months out will make sure you have perfect, effortless brows with enough time for any touch-ups before the big day.

One month out:

Botox and fillers – These can be great finishing touches for your wedding beauty and help soften any fine lines and wrinkles. There are a wide variety of options on the market, with some of them having immediate results while others take a few days to take effect. Doing these a month out will give you enough time for your injectable treatment to settle and for your full results to take effect.

Week before:

Facials and medspa services – A week before your wedding is the time to pamper yourself, relax and get your skin ready to glow!

The time before your wedding is the perfect time for beauty and aesthetic treatments that will unleash your inner confidence and bring out the best version of yourself for your big day.