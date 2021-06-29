Individually Packaged Cookies Do Double-Duty at Receptions

A version of this story first appeared in the fall/winter 2021 issue of Columbus Weddings, which published in June 2021.

The pandemic changed many things about weddings, including the way we eat dessert. While cake is still king when it comes to receptions, many couples have embraced the convenience—and safety—of single-serving desserts. Fortunately, Columbus has countless bakers able to create designs as unique as they are, from silly to refined.

Place individually wrapped cookies at each guest’s seat for a sweet favor, or go all-out and have guests’ names piped or drawn on the confection to serve as a name card. Don’t worry, you can always order a sweetheart or cutting cake for that quintessential first-slice-cake-smash moment, if you want.

The best part about these sweet treats: We can confirm, from personal experience, that all of the confections on this page are as delicious as they look. Keep scrolling to see close-ups of the cookies above, plus even more designs, from local bakers.

Made by Maggie

instagram.com/made.bymaggie

Cookie Lady Columbus

cookieladycolumbus.com

Christine’s Cookies

facebook.com/christinescookies515

Plenty O’Cookies

plentyocookies.com

Our CupCakery

ourcupcakery.com

54 S. High St., Dublin

The Suisse Shop Bakery

thesuisseshop.com

2119 Polaris Parkway, Columbus

Jan Kish La Petite Fleur

jankish.com

Bakes by Lo

bakesbylo.com

5354 Center St., Hilliard (inside Center Street Market)