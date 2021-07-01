Two Wedding Venues Join the Columbus Market

Recently, Columbus Weddings had the opportunity to tour two new venues in Columbus. Both centrally located near Downtown, both venues combine historical architecture with modern amenities and design, creating noteworthy spaces for engaged couples to consider.

First up is the new AC Hotel Columbus Downtown , a new build added on to an existing, historical façade on Park Street that opened in early June. Featuring more than 150 rooms and six suites across eight floors, the hotel offers an inviting workout facility, valet parking and pet-friendly policies.

Two meeting rooms are separated by movable glass partitions, creating 2,400 square feet of flexible space for your wedding, cocktail hour or reception. Noteworthy details include neutral design elements, quality A/V equipment and gorgeous views of the Short North and Goodale Park.

Also at the AC is Lumin Skybar , a rooftop cocktail and tapas bar with Spanish-inspired small plates and tons of Instagram-worthy photo nooks—perfect for everything from the bachelor/bachelorette parties to cocktail hours. Additional restaurant options are planned for the space.

The AC Hotel Columbus Downtown is now open for guests and wedding bookings alike.

A few miles northeast, on Fourth Street in Italian Village, sits our other old-meets-new space: Edison 777 . The latest venue venture from BTTS Holdings—which also owns Brookshire , Watersedge , The Estate at New Albany , The Fig Room , Fiori Florals and a house catering business—is located in a former electric utility building (hence the name) that dates back to the early 1900s. It features original brick and wood details, updated with modern touches like a preserved moss wall and trendy neon signage.

In addition to offering an in-house caterer and florist, BTTS Holdings partners with D&M DJ Entertainment, Sauer Cakes and Enticing Icings to provide DJ and cake packages, creating a one-stop shop for couples.

The industrial chic space includes a built-in bar, a private courtyard for ceremonies or cocktail hours, and a loft area with dedicated restrooms—perfect for getting ready before the wedding or hosting children during the reception.

The first wedding at Edison 777 takes place next month; the venue is now booking for 2021, 2022 and beyond.