J’s Sweet Treats Opening Second Location at Polaris

David Rees

A Black- and woman-owned boutique bakery located in South Columbus, J’s Sweet Treats , is opening its second location this week at Polaris Fashion Place.

The bakery will host a public ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration at 3 p.m. on July 16, with live entertainment by DJ Beat Banguz, edible art entertainment by Nichole Burton and a photo booth hosted by Jehan Inc. and Comfort Photography—all of which are also Black-owned businesses. Attendees can enter to win a free wedding cake, half a year of cupcakes, a cake decorating session and more.

“This second location is exciting for us for so many reasons,” says Juana Williams, who founded J’s Sweet Treats in 2016. “We opened the first location on March 6, 2020, so as you can imagine, this growth is significant to us after a year with many ups and downs.” Before opening her Parsons location, Williams operated J’s Sweet Treats from home under Ohio’s cottage bakery laws. Networking close to home meant that, prior to opening the Parsons location, most of Williams’ clients were located north of 270, she says. “It feels a bit like we are bringing something back to the people who helped us get started. It’s a sweet thank you, and we love that.”

In just a few years, J’s Sweet Treats has received national recognition after being featured on Bake it Like Buddy , The Drew Barrymore Show and nbcnews.com .

The new bakery will open immediately following the ribbon-cutting ceremony and will feature favorites like cupcakes, lemon bars and luxe shakes, plus new items such as dipped apples and a selection of grab-and-go cakes.