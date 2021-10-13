Wedding Wisdom Wednesday: Bridesmaid “Proposals”

Jordyn Diebler

One of the most pivotal parts of wedding planning is making sure your wedding party is in order. After all, it’s essential to have your favorite people around to help make important planning decisions and shower you with love and support on your big day.

Once you’ve nailed down the most special people in your life, it’s time for you to pop that oh-so-important question: Will you be my bridesmaid? (Or bridesman, or bridesperson—we’re all about nontraditional wedding parties here!) It’s becoming increasingly popular to ask your besties this monumental question in a more extravagant manner than over text message or mimosas at brunch.

Custom cookies have been a popular treat at weddings and bridal showers for years. But gifting your wedding party a box of cookies with that endearing question is becoming popular as well. A fun, unique and delicious way plan your “bridesmaid proposal” is with homemade cookies. And better yet, fondant-topped cookies are a way for you to get beautifully decorated cookies without the stress of piping icing.

Here are some suggestions for gifting your leading ladies some beautiful, scratch-made cookies:

DIY

It might look intimidating, but I promise, you can make these at home! You’ll need a sugar cookie recipe (I make my recipe available to download for free). You’ll also need to either make your own fondant (I love this recipe ), or you can use store-bought. You’ll roll out your fondant like dough and then stamp it with your question, then brush your cookie with a bit of water before putting it on your cookie. You can also accent a second cookie with beautiful fall florals using fondant and a silicone mold, or personalize the package by stamping the recipient’s name on a cookie. Fondant, stamps and molds can all be found online, at many superstores, and (best of all!) at local craft stores.

Custom Cookier

If your oven is more for storage than baking and the thought of making—and decorating— wedding party proposal cookies yourself is too overwhelming, you can always enlist the services of a pro. Columbus has plenty of talented specialty cookiers to choose from, and many area bakeries also are adept at cookie design. Your wedding party will love the unique, thoughtful and tasty touch! .

Last Tip: Trendy Tones

Deep jewel tones are a beautiful way to accent the autumn season and another alternative to the very popular boho rustic vibes. Choose two to three deep colors and add lighter touches to accompany them. For the cookies pictured here, I chose deep plum, emerald green and midnight blue, offset by a neutral tan and sage green.