Victorian Village's New Wedding Venue, Sanctuary on Neil, Combines the Old with the New

There are few things we love as much as getting a sneak peek at the latest and greatest in Central Ohio's wedding scene, so we were thrilled to get an early tour of The Sanctuary on Neil, the newest venue to come under the operations umbrella of Cameron Mitchell Premier Events.

Located in Victorian Village just one block west of Goodale Park, The Sanctuary on Neil is housed in a 130-year-old church that was renovated over the last year and a half. Other tenants of the building include Danceville, U.S.A. (perfect for anyone wanting to take pre-wedding dance lessons!) and a number of rentable office spaces for small businesses.

The venue's elegant interior features a number of preserved details, like original wooden flooring and stained glass, mixed in with modern updates like custom Swarovski crystal chandeliers and mobile bars.

Because much of the original layout of the space has been preserved, several "breakout" spaces in the back of the main event room can serve as spots for a bar, photo booth or caricature artist, entertainment areas for kids and more. The open second floor houses two ready rooms for the to-be-weds and their wedding party members, as well as the aforementioned office spaces. In the basement, exposed brick walls create a cozy atmosphere that's perfect for a rehearsal dinner, bridal shower or other pre-wedding celebration.

The space can accommodate 120 guests for a sit-down dinner and 185 for a cocktail reception. Cameron Mitchell Premier Events is the exclusive caterer for the space and provides full event coordination. A modest house lighting and sound system is perfect for DIY "plug and play" receptions or as a supplement to a traditional DJ's setup. Public parking for The Sanctuary on Neil is available on the surrounding streets and in Short North garages.

The space is officially open for business and is now booking. Tours are by appointment only; visit cameronmitchellpremierevents.com for more information.