Meet the Vendor: Worthington Jewelers

Tell us about yourselves—who are the faces behind Worthington Jewelers?

Bob and Theresa Capace, owners of Worthington Jewelers, want you to feel at home when you walk into our store. We're family- and dog-friendly and offer a relaxed, no-pressure atmosphere. Our team of non-commissioned jewelry consultants, designers, managers, gemologists and goldsmiths (also known as our extended family) work as a team to find the perfect jewelry to celebrate engagements, weddings, birthdays and other special occasions.

What should readers know about your business?

Since 2000, Worthington Jewelers has offered distinctive jewelry to celebrate once-in-a-lifetime events. Besides beautiful bridal jewelry, we have an ever-changing selection of fine vintage, estate, birthstone and fashion jewelry that can bring a sparkle to any occasion. Our helpful staff is passionate about jewelry and loves to educate customers about stones, settings and more. To keep your jewelry at its sparkling best, we offer a full range of on-site repair and appraisal services.

What sets you apart from other jewelers?

Local, family ownership means you can expect friendly service from a team that wants to help you find the perfect rings for your tastes and budget. But don't just take our word for it. Based on reviews from happy couples, we've won The Knot Best of Weddings and Wedding Wire Couple's Choice awards for the past seven years in a row. No other Ohio jeweler can say that. Worthington Jewelers also has been named the best place to buy jewelry in Columbus in the Columbus Dispatch CBUS Top Picks and Columbus Monthly Best of Columbus awards and has placed in several categories in the Best of Columbus Weddings awards.

What can engaged couples expect with working with Worthington Jewelers?

We specialize in educating you about engagement and wedding ring styles, diamonds and metal options, so you can make informed choices. And if you set your heart on a unique, one-of-a-kind style, our designers and goldsmiths will work with you to make custom rings.

What is something you wish more clients knew about shopping for fine jewelry?

Diamonds are like fingerprints and snowflakes; no two are alike. That's why every jeweler can claim to have the best prices on diamonds. Shop around to find the best diamond for you. Make sure to compare diamonds side-by-side to find the one that stands out in your eyes.

Why can't I just compare diamonds based on the four Cs (cut, color, clarity and carat)?

There is often inconsistency in how each diamond grading lab—or even each location of the same lab—evaluates the four Cs. It’s best to eye-test a variety of diamonds side-by-side while also comparing written certifications.

Can I get a better deal online?

Based on our experience, about 50 percent of buyers do OK with an online purchase. When you consider today's market, inconsistency between grading labs, the inability to compare diamonds side-by-side, lack of services and warranty, and inability to upgrade or trade, you’ll usually find a better value with a local jeweler.