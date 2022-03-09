Wedding Wisdom Wednesday: Beauty Tips for Your Big Day

Lauren Funchion

You’ve dreamed of this day for as long as you can remember. Make sure it goes off without a hitch—other than you getting hitched, of course—with a few beauty tips to tackle before and on your wedding day.

Book a Trial

There are so many beautiful wedding inspirations out there these days; finding your perfect fit for everything can be very overwhelming. This is especially true with hair and makeup: You want to look perfect but still feel like yourself. This is where the trials come in.

Booking a trial allows you try out as many hairstyles as you need to find your perfect fit. Booking a trial for hair and makeup about two months out will ensure you find the perfect style for your day. This timeline works so well because your hair, skin and weather are going to be similar to what they’ll be for your wedding. That lets you get a feel for how everything will last throughout the day!

Trials aren’t just for the brides anymore, either. Anyone can get one—mothers, bridesmaids, grandmothers too!

Don’t forget to be prepared with details when you arrive for your trial. Your dress style, hairstyle inspiration photos, the wedding date and venue, and your hair type will all come into play. This info ensures you and your stylist are picking the perfect pairings to make you feel like a beautiful vision when your day comes.

Book a Blowout

Let’s get one more thing off your plate: Book yourself a blowout with your stylist the day before your wedding. It allows you to come in and take a breather from busy planning, PLUS you get a great style for your rehearsal dinner night! For the next morning, your hair will be perfectly prepped with the right products for your stylist to work with for your bridal style.

It also gives you a chance to talk over any final details you might think of with your stylist before the big day. Again, this service needn’t only be for the bride. It can be a fun girls’ day activity to bring in your bridesmaids. You’ll thank yourselves when that 7 a.m. alarm rings and your hair is already prepped for styling.

Start Early

The morning of your wedding can be a blur. One moment it’s 7:15 in the morning, and the next moment you’re walking down the aisle to your forever. It can be a beautiful whirlwind, so make sure you start early enough to have time for everyone to get ready and not run behind. Bathroom, food or photo breaks, and the obvious Champagne refills, can disrupt your wedding timeline very quickly.

Your wedding party should show up on time and ready to go as scheduled. It best to have clean, dry hair (this is where the day before blowout comes in handy) and, for makeup, a clean face with no products. Being ready to go makes all the difference when it comes to a smooth and stress-free morning.

Some Final Tips

Tell your friends, family or bridesmaids to snap little in-the-moment pictures during the day—anything that stands out to them as precious or aww-worthy that you can look back at. I always tell my brides, make sure you take mental pictures as well. Take a step back and just look at all the people who are here to celebrate your love.

Finally, have fun! You worked so hard and planned for so long, and now your beautiful day is here. Enjoy it!

Lauren Funchion is a published hair and wedding stylist and beauty educator operating out of Salon Lofts – Gahanna Stoneridge Plaza. She feels blessed to be in the beauty industry because it allows her to meet incredible people and begin a journey together. Her true passion lies in making her clients look and feel their best, inside and out. Lauren specializes in lived-in colors, balayage, ombre and other color focuses, as well as updos and wedding styles. She’s styled for Fashion Week Columbus and its bridal fashion show, as well as the Columbus Weddings Show, and is a senior educator for Schwarzkopf Professional. Follow her on Instagram @beautywithfunchion. Website coming soon.