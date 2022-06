Best of Columbus Weddings 2022 Winner Profiles

The 2022 Best of Columbus Weddings reader poll saw more votes cast than ever before, and the results are clear: These are the top vendors in Central Ohio, as chosen by our readers. As in years past, we considered anything within 1 percentage point of the top vote-getter to be a tie, in the interest of showcasing as much local talent as possible.

See more photos from our celebratory photo shoot below, then keep reading for links to in-depth profiles on the winners and the websites of runners-up.

THE VENUES

Ceremony: Religious

Winner: St. Mary Catholic Church (German Village), 20.92%

Runner up: St. Joseph Cathedral, 16.28%

Ceremony: Indoor

Winner: Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 24.32%

Runners up: Columbus Museum of Art, 10.9%; Jorgensen Farms Oak Grove, 10.45%

Ceremony: Outdoor

Winner: Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 26.8%

Runner up: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 9.12%

Reception: Hotel/event center

Winner: Le Méridien Columbus, The Joseph, 11.34%

Runner up: Westin Great Southern Columbus, 10.33%

Reception: Historic

Winner: Ohio Statehouse, 14.54%

Runner up: Athletic Club of Columbus, 12.26%

Reception: Industrial/urban

Winners: High Line Car House, 14.86%; Strongwater, 14.7%

Runner up: The Ivory Room, 12.39%

Reception: Museum/gallery

Winner: Columbus Museum of Art, 55.55%

Runner up: COSI, 13.91%

Reception: Rustic/barn

Winner: Jorgensen Farms Historic Barn, 30.6%

Runners up: Wells Barn at Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 15.09%; Magnolia Hill Farm, 14.76%

Reception: Contemporary/modern

Winner: Columbus Museum of Art, 17.64%

Runner up: Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 16.49%

Reception: Garden/greenhouse

Winner: Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 41.91%

Runner up: Jorgensen Farms Oak Grove, 22.05%

Reception: Golf/country club

Winners: Pinnacle Golf Club, 16.5%; Scioto Reserve Country Club, 15.64%

Runner up: The Country Club at Muirfield Village, 12.65%

Micro venue

Winner: Hotel LeVeque, 20.87%

Runner up: The FIG Room, 15.37%

Ohio destination

Winner: Hocking Hills Wedding Chapel, 16.59%

Runner up: Gervasi Vineyard, 11.89%

Rehearsal dinner

Winner: Lindey’s, 17.51%

Runners up: Wolf’s Ridge Brewing, 10.42%; Marcella’s, 9.6%

Next-day brunch

Winner: Lindey’s, 19.6%

Runner up: Cap City Fine Diner, 16.6%; The Pearl, 16.23%

THE DETAILS

Caterer: Dinner

Winner: Cameron Mitchell Premier Events, 24.22%

Runner up: Carfagna’s Custom Catering, 10.55%

Caterer: Late-night bites

Winner: Mikey’s Late-Night Slice, 28.55%

Runner up: Buckeye Donuts (OSU campus), 19.39%

Rentals

Winner: Aiden & Grace, 28.38%

Runners up: Lasting Impressions Event Rentals, 10.07%; All Occasions Party Rental, 9.7%; Got Ya Covered Linens, 9.45%; Petals & Leaves, 9.45%

Transportation

Winner: Columbus Trolley/Coach Quarters, 13.61%

Runners up: Fun Bus, 12.15%; Xtreme Limo, 11.78%

Hotel: Newlyweds

Winner: Hotel LeVeque, 16.52%

Runner up: Le Méridien Columbus, The Joseph, 15.47%

Hotel: Guests

Winner: Hilton Columbus Downtown, 12.54%

Runner up: AC Marriott Columbus Dublin, 11.04%

Local bachelor parties

Winner: Pins Mechanical Co., 19.09%

Runner up: Topgolf, 14.95%

Local bachelorette parties

Winner: Lincoln Social, 14.05%

Runner up: Pins Mechanical Co., 11.71%

THE PROS

Event planner/coordinator

Winner: Aisle & Co., 18.15%

Runner up: MMJ Events, 15.47%

Event designer

Winner: MMJ Events, 16.75%

Runner up: Aisle & Co., 13.36%

Travel adviser

Winners: Bliss Honeymoons & Destination Weddings, 19.62%; Wanderlust Travel & Tours, 19.39%

Runner up: Island Travel Co., 14.88%

DJ

Winner: Josh Staley Productions, 18.74%

Runner up: Buckeye Entertainment, 12.14%

Band

Winner: The Conspiracy Band, 19.89%

Runner up: MojoFlo, 14.97%

Florist

Winners: Prema Designs, 12.39%; The Flowerman, 12.31%

Runners up: Petals & Leaves, 7.47%; SunflowerKate Florals, 6.74%

Baker: Cakes

Winners: Lavender & Honey, 12.46%; Short North Piece of Cake, 12.08%

Runner up: Capital City Cakes, 8.97%

Baker: Other desserts

Winner: The Cheesecake Girl, 14.53%

Runner up: Pistacia Vera, 10.13%

Baker: Special diets

Winner: Pattycake Bakery, 28.72%

Runner up: Bake Me Happy, 26.36%

Photographer: General

Winner: Starling Studio, 11.84%

Runner up: Kismet Visuals, 9.26%

Photographer: Boudoir

Winner: 614 Boudoir Photography, 18.79%

Runner up: Nicole Leoné Miller Photography, 13.62%

Videographer

Winner: Nathan Peppers Films, 13.78%

Runners up: ALC Productions, 12.43%; Columbus Wedding Videos, 11.99%

Photo booth

Winner: The Selfie Spot 614, 14.32%

Runners up: Josh Staley Productions, 12.49%; Fizzy Cat Photobooth, 12.04%

Alternative entertainment

Winner: Studio Von, 20.52%

Runners up: Kurt Dreier Caricatures and Illustration, 14.52%; FunFaces by Steve Campbell, 14.16%

Calligrapher

Winner: Ink & Ivory, 20.53%

Runner up: Lovely Arrows Designs, 15.58%

Stationer

Winner: Ink & Ivory, 18.46%

Runner up: JesMarried, 13.4%

Officiant

Winners: Run to an Elopement, 16.62%; Wows and Vows, 16.17%

Runner up: Columbus Wedding Officiants, 13.25%

Salon: Hair

Winner: Penzone Salons + Spas, 12.49%

Runner up: Lauren Wolff Hair Design, 10.45%

Salon: Makeup

Winners: Penzone Salons + Spas, 9.72%; 614 Beauty, 9.4%

Runner up: Le Rêve Makeup & Hair, 8.31%

Salon: Nails

Winner: The W Nail Bar, 21.66%

Runners up: Lacquer Gallery, 13.45%; Penzone Salons + Spas, 12.54%

Salon: Spa services

Winner: Penzone Salons + Spas, 21.94%

Runner up: Woodhouse Day Spa, 17.49%

THE SHOPS

Wedding gowns: New

Winner: La Jeune Mariee, 22.83%

Runner up: Wendy’s Bridal, 20.65%

Wedding gowns: Consignment

Winner: Luxe Redux Bridal, 40.17%

Runner up: Off White, 29.45%

Wedding gowns: Cleaning/preservation

Winner: Dublin Cleaners/New Albany Cleaners, 35.9%

Runner up: Columbus Lace Dry Cleaning, 14.89%

Bridesmaid gowns

Winners: Gilded Social, 20.53%; Wendy’s Bridal, 19.95%

Runners up: Henri’s Bridal, 15.2%; Off White, 14.3%

Menswear and accessories

Winner: Pursuit, 25.63%

Runner up: Romanoff’s Classic Tuxedo, 14.58%

Jeweler: Engagement/wedding rings

Winner: Diamond Cellar, 26.06%

Runner up: Worthington Jewelers, 19.77%

Jeweler: Accessories

Winner: Diamond Cellar, 24%

Runner up: Worthington Jewelers, 18.55%

Jeweler: Custom designs

Winner: Diamond Cellar, 26.29%

Runner up: Worthington Jewelers, 24.55%

Jewelry boutique

Winner: Red Giraffe Designs, 39.8%

Runner up: Honey Rose & K, 18.62%

Local gifts & favors

Winner: Cheryl’s Cookies, 16.23%

Runner up: Winans Chocolates + Coffees , 12.7%