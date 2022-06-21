Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Aisle & Co.

Virginia Brown

Looking for a one-stop shop for all your wedding-day needs? Natasha Churches, who founded Aisle & Co. in 2013, and her team handle it all, from design to logistics and vendors, but readers recognized the business this year in particular for event coordination. (Aisle & Co. also came in second place in the Event Design category.) According to Churches, the company's versatility is a big strength. “Every client brings something different to us and helps us grow,” she says. “There’s no budget that is ideal, no aesthetic that’s [ideal], and I think that’s why we reach so many different people, because we can accommodate so many different needs.”

With six full-time employees and roughly 20 contractors, Churches says the company’s team approach is what helps keep things running smoothly. “We have departments within the planning process that take charge of design, logistics and planning vendors,” she says; all those pieces come together to create the ideal big day.

“A father once came up to me on the wedding day and said, ‘I saved for her entire life for this day, and you blew my expectations out of the water,’ ” Churches says. “It was just so cool, truly a day that they've looked forward to for years and years … it really is an awesome honor.”