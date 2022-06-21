Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Bliss Honeymoons & Destination Weddings

Virginia Brown

Laura Frazier started Bliss Honeymoons & Destination Weddings in 2005 and prides herself on creating special experiences. “We take the time to cater the right trip for the right client,” she says. “There are so many unique things, unique hotels, unique excursions and experiences you can have. We don't do cookie-cutter honeymoons. We want people to feel like that [trip] was not everyday; that [it] was something different.”

With her 10 contractors, Frazier delivers on details and offers perks like a 24-hour emergency line. (“We don’t ever want to leave someone stranded somewhere, so they also have access to my cell phone,” she says.) It’s not always easy, like when she has to wait on hold for over five hours with an airline to work through an issue with a client’s flight. But with that level of trust, it’s no surprise that Bliss sees a lot of repeat customers.

“I think the best part of it is when a couple comes to us and says that we planned their honeymoon 13 years ago, and now they have three kids and want to go on vacation,” Frazier says. “It's nice that they had a good experience with us, and they want to come back and see us again.”