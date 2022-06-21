Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Cameron Mitchell Premier Events

Peter Tonguette

When couples select Cameron Mitchell Premier Events to cater their wedding, they can be sure they’re not signing up for a prefab package. “You’re never going to call up Cameron Mitchell Premier Events and say, ‘I’d like Package A,’ ” says vice president Melissa Johnson. “There is no such thing. Everyone is unique; everyone is different.” That’s why readers have recognized the caterer as best in the biz for the third year running.

In that spirit, the company can expand or contract its offerings depending on each couple’s particular needs. It’s to be expected that the events portion of the Cameron Mitchell organization offers top-tier food and service, but it can also provide vendor coordination and design assistance. “We can be as much or as little as someone wants us to be involved in their special day,” Johnson says. “If that is just food and service, that’s great; if it’s food, service and beverage and bar, that’s great.”

The organization can make its own distinctive venues available—including the Ivory Room, located Downtown; the Exchange, in Dublin’s Bridge Park; and the Terrace, in the Short North—but don’t sweat it if you’ve got your own perfect space picked out: CMPE is likely familiar with it, too. The events business regularly makes use of numerous notable venues throughout Central Ohio, from the Columbus Museum of Art to the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, Johnson says.

Whether a couple calls on CMPE just for catering or for something more, they’ll be in good, experienced hands. “This May … is our 21st anniversary of doing events in Columbus and in outer regions,” Johnson says. “I couldn’t be luckier to have the team that we do here.” But don’t forget: At CMPE, it’s all about you. “It’s not our wedding; it’s their wedding,” Johnson says. “It’s their special day.”