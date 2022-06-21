Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: The Cheesecake Girl

Peter Tonguette

Many of us think of a slice of cheesecake as that perfect after-dinner treat, but there’s no reason why the treat can’t carry the dessert load—or supplement other dessert plans—at a larger event. That includes weddings, as The Cheesecake Girl owner Samantha Strange can attest.

“They have become very popular,” says Strange, who owns shops in Hilliard and Dublin, plus a counter at Budd Dairy Food Hall in Italian Village. “I think people want something different and unique at their wedding, and we are happy to create that for them.”

Options for couples include offering mini cheesecakes in lieu of cupcakes or slices of cake, Strange says, or serving mini cheesecakes as a treat alongside a traditional wedding cake. No matter how you cut your cheesecake slice, the Cheesecake Girl offers countless flavors. “Buckeye, brownie cookie dough and white chocolate raspberry are very popular, but we have almost 30-plus flavors they can choose from,” she says.

Strange expresses gratitude for Central Ohio couples finding a spot—a sweet spot, shall we say?—for her dessert of choice at their weddings. “We are thrilled to be recognized in the community,” she says. “We have been catering weddings for years, and we love being a part of everyone’s big day.”