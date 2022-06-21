Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Cheryl's Cookies

Laurie Allen

For a sweet way to say “thank you” to family and friends gathered to celebrate their wedding day, couples find favor with Cheryl’s Cookies.

Founded in Westerville and now owned by 1-800-FLOWERS, Cheryl’s Cookies took first place in the Local Gifts & Favors category. The company is known for its cut-out cookies with buttercream frosting and its selection of more than 100 types of specially designed, hand-crafted treats.

Cookies are individually wrapped, making them perfect to send out as gift favors post- wedding or to serve at the reception, says Kara Jaggers, Cheryl’s vice president of merchandising.

“Whether they’ve traveled across the globe or from the other side of town, wedding guests have taken the time and effort to be there and celebrate. One way to show appreciation is to thank them with a remembrance of the special day,” Jagger says.

Favorites include the Celebration Cookie Flavor Box, the Celebration Cookie Gift Box and Cheryl’s Long Stemmed Buttercream Celebration Cookie Flowers.

Offerings may be found on Cheryls.com and in its retail stores in Ohio.