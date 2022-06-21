Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Columbus Trolley Co./Coach Quarters

Nicholas Youngblood

Instead of the standard limousine, many Columbus couples are opting to go old-school with a trolley on their wedding day. The returning champ of the transportation category, Columbus Trolley Co. (an affiliate of Coach Quarters), offers just that.

“There's a lot of ways to get from point A to point B, but this is a unique way to do it,” says president and founder Mike Middaugh.

The company’s retro-style vehicles can ferry up to 27 guests between locations with plenty of room to move, eat, drink and celebrate. “You can't stand up and walk around inside a limo,” Middaugh says. “These are just kind of cute, and they're photogenic and nostalgic.” Storage space, a sound system and experienced drivers ensure guests will be riding in style and comfort.

Trolleys can be rented for anywhere from six hours to a full day, helping guests from out of town travel between their hotel and the venue and giving the wedding party plenty of opportunity to hit up photo destinations. With classic oak paneling and brass details, the trolleys make for a photo opportunity unto themselves.

Middaugh estimates that the Columbus Trolley Co. covers about 75 weddings each year, in addition to transporting bachelor/bachelorette parties, corporate events and family trips.

Editor’s note: Short North Trolley appeared on the ballot with Columbus Trolley Co./Coach Quarters in light of news that the companies planned to merge. The merger did not happen, and Short North Trolley appears to be out of business.