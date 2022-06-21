Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Diamond Cellar

Nancy Byron

Despite being one of the largest independent jewelry companies in the nation, with five locations in three states, Diamond Cellar has kept personalized service as its hallmark.

“Our aim is to be your family’s jeweler for generations,” says Alex Johnson, partner and president of the business and grandson of its founder, Robert Johnson. “We aren’t only interested in your bridal purchase; we want to be there for every step of our customer’s journey.”

Perhaps that’s why the company has not just survived, but thrived, for so long, and why our readers named it the best area jeweler in three categories: rings, accessories and custom jewelry.

”Seventy-five years ago, we began as a very small repair and fabrication jewelry upstart,” Johnson says. Today, the third-generation family-run business offers an expansive selection of jewelry and creates one-of-a-kind custom designs in addition to doing repair work—all in-house.

“Due to our vast array of jewelry to draw inspiration from, we find that often, couples decide that they want to incorporate elements from multiple pieces of jewelry into their very own creation,” Johnson says. “When it’s all said and done, they create a piece that is uniquely their own, yet inspired by the most embraced aesthetic trends of the time.”

Diamond Cellar helps about 20 couples per day, he says, which equates to more than 7,000 annually.

“We are very proud of this number and couldn’t be more thankful for everyone who trusts us to guide them through this exciting process,” Johnson says. “At the end of the day, trust is single-handedly the most important factor. Anybody can break a sweat to earn a dollar, but who is willing to break their back to earn your trust and your loyalty for a lifetime? That is what you should look for when selecting a jeweler.”