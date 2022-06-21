Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Dublin Cleaners/New Albany Cleaners

Nancy Byron

Some might call it a clean sweep.

After all, this is the third consecutive year that family-owned Dublin Cleaners and its sister brand, New Albany Cleaners, has topped the Gowns: Cleaning and Preservation category in our annual readers’ poll.

To add to that excitement, 2022 also marks the 40th anniversary of the opening of the business’ main location in Dublin, as well as the 50th wedding anniversary of husband-and-wife founders Greg and Margaret Butler.

“I can share personally with our clients how successful our gown preservation services are, as my gown still looks great after nearly 50 years,” Margaret Butler says.

The Butlers personally clean, inspect and preserve every wedding gown that comes into any of their four stores.

“We are one of the few area dry cleaners who do all the work in-house … by two of the owners,” Butler says.

In 2021, she and her husband serviced more than 1,000 bridal gowns and expect even higher numbers this year. Dublin Cleaners is the only museum-style preservation specialist in Central Ohio, meaning all their preservation materials are acid-free, archival-quality products.

The company also offers a wedding gown courier service for cleaning and preservation with no extra charge for shipping to Dublin Cleaners or back to the bride.

“Due to the concentration of bridal salons in the Columbus area, brides from all over the state and surrounding states often shop for their gowns in Columbus,” Butler says, noting that brides as far as New Jersey and California have been customers.

“In my 40 years of experience, typically the next generation doesn’t wear your gown,” she adds, “but I still love the gown I chose to be married in and it’s special—unlike any other garment I’ve ever owned—and I’m delighted I had mine preserved. You want to preserve your memories.”