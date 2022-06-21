Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: The Flowerman

Nancy Byron

Jane Smith grew into the flower business organically—in every sense of the word. Her father, who was a flower farmer in Illinois, was a second-generation immigrant from the Netherlands. He shipped gladiolus to Jane and her husband, Steve, in Ohio, where they began their now-thriving business selling those flowers out of a truck at farmers markets.

That was 1984. Since then, The Flowerman has expanded into two brick-and-mortar locations—one in Columbus, the other in Dayton—and has a regular presence at Dayton’s Second Street Market, similar to Columbus’ North Market. The Columbus location alone provides flowers to roughly 3,300 weddings a year, says Kate M. Smith, marketing and media director and daughter of the founders.

“We are a family-run business, and we are all here because we love flowers,” she says.

The company’s hallmark is its do-it-yourself floral option, which allows couples, wedding parties and even family members to arrange their own flowers using step-by-step instructions and guidance from floral coaches.

“We are the very first company to do DIY [florals for] weddings, and we are still the biggest and the best,” Smith says, noting about 80 percent of sales come through DIY orders. “It saves money and creates memories. It’s a fun experience.”

The Flowerman also offers full-service design or a combination approach.

“Sometimes brides like to do partial DIY at home, then come in for their boutonnieres since they can be a bit more complicated to learn,” Smith says.

“Whatever the client wants, we will work with them to make it happen. We like to say we can go from bridal bouquet to ceiling installation,” she adds. “[There’s] no minimum or maximum order. We don’t limit anything. We love helping our customers achieve their wedding-day dreams.”