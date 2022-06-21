Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Nancy Byron

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is so popular with couples that it tops the list of ceremony venues—both indoor and out—for the third year running, as well as the best place to hold a garden or greenhouse reception. No wonder the conservatory hosts roughly 200 weddings a year—an average of almost four every week.

“We have options for so many people,” says senior sales manager Brandon Flory.

Indoor and outdoor spaces are paired together to provide a built-in backup plan in case of inclement weather. The Grand Atrium and rooftop Zen Terrace are one such duo, as are the Wells Barn and Celebration Lawn. Other spaces include the John F. Wolfe Palm House, the Worthington Industries Veridian and a plethora of outdoor gardens.

“Our main venue areas typically have weddings that range from 80 people up to 250 people,” Flory says. “We also offer intimate ceremony options for couples with 20 people or fewer.”

Tables and chairs are included in all wedding rentals, as are dressing suites for the happy couple and free parking for all guests. The natural floral landscapes and palm house greenery, which make for stunning photo backdrops, are other added bonuses.

“The beauty of the conservatory gardens and inside venues is that the clients have built-in décor,” Flory says. “Their added touches of wedding bouquets and centerpieces just accent what they already have at the conservatory.

“Plus they get amazing photos, precious memories and a beautiful venue to return to in the future.”