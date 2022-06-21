Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Gilded Social

Brooke Preston

With one of Central Ohio’s largest selections of bridesmaid gowns (including more than 100 plus-size samples) and a focus on top-notch service, Gilded Social once again tops this competitive category. By stocking an impressive selection of dresses, designers and sizes, the Downtown Columbus boutique offers a volume and versatility most other high-end ateliers can’t match—without sacrificing the pampering and personalized attention brides and their wedding parties want from their gown shopping experience.

With new offerings, like alterations and steaming, the boutique bills itself as a one-stop shop that removes logistical stresses to make the entire gown preparation process as smooth as it is memorable. “Ensuring that wearing the dress is just as easy as purchasing it is definitely what sets our service level apart from the rest,” says owner Tanya Hartman.

With popular brands like Dessy, Hayley Paige, Amsale, Watters, Jenny Yoo and more, plus consignment options including BHLDN, Gilded Social offers options to fit a variety of budgets and styles. Mothers and flower girls can find attire here, too, as can brides looking for their wedding gown or a “bridal-ish” dress for their shower, rehearsal or other events. Ladies can complete their looks with pieces from the shop’s accessories collections, including locally owned Cori Lynn Co. A variety of services, from garment care to storage and space rental to custom day-of styling and detailing, elevate the experience further.

“Our mission truly is to make your dress-buying and -wearing experience the best ever,” says Hartman. “From expert styling advice to private appointments with lunch to alterations, steaming and cleaning, our focus is to not only offer the biggest and best collection of dresses to shop from in town, but also to help our brides, bridesmaids and moms have the best experience preparing and wearing their fancy dress on the big day, too.”