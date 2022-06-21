Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: High Line Car House

Rylan Lee

Our readers no doubt love High Line Car House for what Carly Buzby, director of sales for operator Together & Company, calls the venue’s “whole-hearted experience.”

“We want people to feel like it’s their day, and it’s special to them,” she says. “We want to create the event that fits the client.”

The key to this experience, she says, is to throw the idea of rigid, predetermined packages out the window. “We don’t pigeonhole people into packages,” Buzby emphasizes. Instead, every piece of the puzzle is customized to the couple, from the amount of assistance in planning and organizing the event all the way down to the items on the menu, which is set and catered by Together & Company and blends a focus on seasonality with a commitment to reflect the couple and the foods they love.

“A lot of times we ask the client, ‘What’s your favorite restaurant? What’s your favorite appetizer when you go out?’ And that helps guide [us] through the [food-selecting] process,” Buzby explains.

High Line’s space matches the theme of personalization well, too. Transformed from a former trolley barn—the inspiration for High Line Car House’s name—and at one time housing Hoster Brewing Co., the venue is now an elegant, urban oasis of exposed brick and sparkling chandeliers. The space can be a refined backdrop on its own or an industrial-chic blank canvas for each couple’s unique vision. And nestled in between Downtown and German Village, High Line’s location in the Brewery District gives guests a dash of the Downtown vibe with the ambiance of a historic locale.