Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Hilton Columbus Downtown

Rylan Lee

For the third year in a row, the Hilton Columbus Downtown has won over our readers as the premier hotel in the city for hosting wedding guests. But what’s new this year is the hotel’s major expansion, which will debut this fall.

The expansion will raise the hotel’s room count to 1,000—the most in the state. So if it was ever a concern before, there certainly won’t be a worry of the hotel not having enough rooms for even the biggest of wedding guest lists after the expansion is complete. But certainly, it’s not just size that makes the Hilton Columbus Downtown a reigning favorite among our readers. It’s also the amenities—including pet-friendly rooms and an on-site restaurant and café—and, of course, its prime location.

The hotel’s High Street placement offers guests easy walking access to the beloved restaurants, shops and galleries of the Short North Arts District, as well as the lively, entertainment-filled Arena District and all the culinary wonders of the historic North Market.

The hotel is also more than just a great place to put up wedding guests. With over 85,000 square feet of meeting space, there’s seemingly endless potential to pair with the convenience of rooms just up the stairs. The range of meeting spaces surely can accommodate any wedding events at any size, from an intimate cocktail hour to a large-scale ceremony and reception.