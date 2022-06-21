Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Hocking Hills Wedding Chapel

Rylan Lee

The Hocking Hills Wedding Chapel from Valley View Cabins offers couples a woodland wedding retreat only a quick hour’s drive from the city. Situated in the lush greenery of Ohio’s staple Hocking Hills State Park, the picturesque log chapel run by owners Eric and Karen Thompson pairs rustic charm with a simple elegance that frames each wedding as the focal point of the day.

This first-place, fan-favorite destination venue delivers on more than just destination, though. Couples have a variety of wedding packages to choose from, which ensures that their wedding-day plans will be accommodated, no matter how big or small. Packages range from elopements for two all the way to full-blown ceremony, reception and dinner for up to 55. And for package-averse couples looking to truly customize their day, a build-your-own option is entirely set by the couple to match exactly what they need.

The onsite cabins offer a cozy accommodation option a stone’s throw from the chapel while still basking in the landscape’s natural beauty. Cabins range from two to four bedrooms, so there’s space enough for couples and their guests. And with full kitchens, private bathrooms and a popular favorite, hot tubs, you could probably call them the wedding favor.