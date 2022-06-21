Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Ink & Ivory

Abernathy Miller

Design studio Ink & Ivory has been crafting breathtaking wedding invitations, programs, menus and more for the past decade. Founder Kaitlin Sockman brings her clients through the design process, ensuring everything from the lettering to the texture eon each element, from the save-the-date to the thank-you cards, is picture-perfect..

“Ink & Ivory is such a labor of love, conceived in 2008 after the realization that I couldn't work in a cubicle anymore,” Sockman says. “I could not be prouder of the whole experience of running my own business or the wonderful people I've had the pleasure of working with.”

In addition to custom stationery and calligraphy, Sockman is excited to announce she beginning of her journey into the wholesale world, with the release of her forthcoming ready-made invitation collection.

Right now, unique textures are the trend du jour—but whether you’re looking for a translucent vellum for wrap labels or a simple yet beautifully executed thank-you note on creamy cardstock, Sockman’s Ink & Ivory won’t disappoint.