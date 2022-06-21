Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Jorgensen Farms Historic Barn

Laurie Allen

Form and function unite at the Jorgensen Farms Historic Barn, a wedding venue growing in popularity thanks to its natural beauty, bucolic charm and impeccable service.

The Historic Barn is located on Jorgensen Farms, a working organic farm situated on 100 pastoral acres between New Albany and Westerville. Nestled among lush gardens and open fields, the barn and Oak Grove, its sister venue space, provide a picture-perfect setting to create a relaxed yet elegant experience. The Historic Barn, an 1800s post-and-beam structure with soaring ceilings and rustic charm, is a repeat winner in the Reception: Rustic/Barn category.

The picturesque venue offers on-site services—including catering and floral design using locally grown produce and blooms, along with such amenities as specialty linens, a wedding coordinator, complimentary parking and attendants—to make it a one-stop-shop for couples seeking a seamless experience.

This year brings major improvements to the Historic Barn venue, including construction of a new ceremony building with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Flower Field, where a half-acre of blooms changes with the seasons. Director of sales Molly Blundred says the “stunning” new structure is slated to open Sept. 1 with a built-in green wall system that allows living plants to cascade down the wall.

The new, climate-controlled building “brings the outside in” and is ideal for couples who want the experience of an outdoor wedding without the risk of rainout, Blundred says.

Another planned improvement is the addition of a covered outdoor bar and renovation of a patio area. The new patio will feature a modern British design that will be complemented by a walled garden, a new stone fireplace and several large mature shade trees.

Thoughtfully composed spaces embody the company’s vision: a place to gather, connect and take with you. Event manager Carol Schweikert says, “Jorgensen Farms is not just a venue; it’s an experience.”