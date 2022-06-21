Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: La Jeune Mariee

Brooke Preston

Central Ohio Brides may have wide-ranging tastes, but they agree on one thing: La Jeune Mariee Bridal Collection is the No. 1 place in Columbus to say yes to one’s dream dress.

La Jeunee Mariee tops this coveted category again for the third year running, and it’s easy to see why word of mouth continues to spread about this effortlessly elegant Downtown bridal boutique. Owner Lindsay Fork and her expert staff of stylists have been helping brides-to-be find “the one” (designer wedding gown, that is) for 18 years, by always placing the focus squarely on an exceptional and collaborative experience the customer will remember forever.

The intimate, Instagram-perfect boutique offers gowns across a size- and price-inclusive range (from around $1,000 to upwards of $15,000), with more than 500 options ranging from the traditional to the trendy. Designers include Monique Lhullier, Jenny Yoo, Watters, Berta and many more, with regular trunk shows that add even more versatility to the gown-shopping experience. While the shop’s aesthetic is decidedly feminine, the boutique is proudly LGBTQ-friendly, catering to any customer or couple looking to add that extra “wow” factor to their big day.