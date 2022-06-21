Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Le Méridien Columbus, The Joseph

Rylan Lee

If for location alone, it’s no shock Le Méridien Columbus, The Joseph is a favorite for our readers. Situated in the heart of Columbus’ Short North Arts District, The Joseph has quickly become a landmark of the area since being built in 2015. And with 38 feet of wall space converted into floor-to-ceiling windows, the reception space showcases that prime location like the piece of art it is.

“What people come here for is location,” says senior catering sales manager Sheri Brock. “Being in the heart of the Short North Arts District … there’s always this fresh vibe to it that people enjoy.”

The hotel plays into the fresh vibe of its surroundings with a gallery of rotating art installations that plays host to wedding cocktail hours; a chic, café-by-day-bar-by-night helming the cozy lobby; and a midcentury modern motif throughout. But the venue’s location and aesthetics surely aren’t the only thing making it a fan-favorite for couples; that’s only where the wow factor starts.

“The Joseph is considered a boutique hotel,” explains Brock, “and with that boutique hotel, you get a boutique experience. From the minute you walk in, people know who you are, they greet you by name. It’s just a very, very personalized experience.”

A part of that personalized experience, and often a highlight for couples, is that the hotel offers all-inclusive packages, which make the budgeting work of wedding planning easy. Plus, as the senior catering sales manager, Brock will be the one working with couples through every step of the planning process.