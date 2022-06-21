Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Lincoln Social Rooftop

Peter Tonguette

Lincoln Social Rooftop, the ninth-floor Short North restaurant in the Lincoln building in the Short North makes an event out of every meal, which is why our readers love it for bachelorette parties. “It’s people going out together, letting their hair down, having a good time,” says Amberlyn Heiney, regional director of operations at parent company Cameron Mitchell Restaurants.

The restaurant, which opened in 2019, boasts a retractable roof that makes for breathtaking views and a festive atmosphere year-round. “It’s beautiful even in the wintertime,” Heiney says. “It feels like you’re in a snow globe up there.” The space is also ideal for brides and their guests who wish to commemorate their party on social media. “There are a lot of great Instagram-able moments,” Heiney says. “When you’re up that high, you kind of get that. You don’t need a lot of décor to do that. It just comes naturally.”

Although the restaurant doesn’t have an abundance of private spaces, Heiney says that most partygoers aren’t exactly looking to celebrate out of view. “They’re there to be seen,” she says. Semi-private booths provide an intimate atmosphere even among large crowds. “You get your own secluded little niche, but you still get to feel the ambiance and the energy that everybody else is bringing,” she says.

And the eats and drinks don’t disappoint, either. “We have some wonderful curated cocktails rolled out seasonally,” Heiney says. “All of our food is more bites and shareables, so it lends to that kind of party, fun environment that they’re looking for.”