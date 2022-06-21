Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Lindey's

Dana Randall

Whether for a sophisticated rehearsal dinner or relaxed morning-after brunch, readers recognize German Village institution Lindey’s as the top choice in both categories for its award-winning cuisine and atmosphere to match.

“I would attribute Lindey's success to an unwavering commitment to providing a great guest experience each and every day,” says Amanda Rees, the restaurant’s director of events and catering. “While we do not hold ceremonies at the venue, we are a great place for rehearsal dinners, bridal showers, and the like.”

A variety of spaces allows you to choose the ambiance best suited for you and your party. Options include the stately Library Room, elegant Mohawk Room and celebratory Terrace Room. Each can be rented individually or together, or you can have your meal catered off-site to the location of your choice. Menus can be tailored to each couple’s specific preferences, ranging from two- or four-course meals to buffet or heavy hors d’oeuvre options.

No matter where the party is, Lindey’s is well-equipped to accommodate a wide variety of indoor and outdoor spaces. With consistent quality and service, it’s no wonder the iconic restaurant has readers raving for yet another year.