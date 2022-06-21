Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Luxe Redux Bridal

Brooke Preston

Trends may change with the seasons, but Lindsay Fork and her supportive staff at the Columbus location of Luxe Redux Bridal (sister store of New Gown category winner La Jeune Mariee) know that finding the perfect designer dress at an incredible value will never go out of style.

This perennial Short North favorite features off-the-rack and sample designer wedding gowns and accessories at discounted prices, all available to be taken home immediately after purchase (or even perused online), without sacrificing the ambiance of an upscale gown-shopping experience.

Brides who can’t make it to the shop or just prefer to try on options at home also love the Luxe in a Box programs for both gowns and bridal accessories. The process is simple: Choose a few options to try (an expert stylist may add a couple more curated options to consider), then the items are shipped and the customer is only charged for what they choose to keep. Any unchosen items are returned with the included, pre-paid shipping label.

The size- and LGBTQ-inclusive boutique stocks designer dresses from a range that begins around $150 and runs to more than $6,000 (though even those are heavily discounted from as much as $15,000). Luxe Redux combines designer decadence with smart savings for all brides-to-be.