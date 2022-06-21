Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Mikey's Late Night Slice

Peter Tonguette

Pizza doesn’t have to be reserved for Friday nights and Super Bowl get-togethers. To end their big day on a comfort-food note, Central Ohio couples prefer Mikey’s Late Night Slice.

With locations in the Short North, Olde Towne East, Downtown, and near Grandview Heights, the pizzeria founded by and named for Mikey Sorboro makes an agreeably low-key spot for a post-reception hang. Of course, if you’re serving pizza at any wedding-related event, it had better be good, right? Fear not: Mikey’s offers its delicious pies in multiple varieties, from the traditional cheese with fresh basil to vegan Buffalo Chick’n to the provocatively named Plain-Ass and Spicy-Ass pepperoni. Among the plentiful sides are salads, garlic bread sticks and wildly colorful Unicorn Bars (rainbow-hued crisped rice treats); a category called “Sacraments” suggests the religious fervor with which the pizzeria makes its wings.

If you want to bring in pizzas to a more formal setting, catering packages for up to 50 people are available. Unexpected bonus: The pizza-delivery dude will undoubtedly get a kick out of dropping off pies to a crowd bedecked in cocktail or formal attire.

In a recent interview with our sister publication, Columbus Monthly, Sorboro reflected on his years in the pizza business, admitting that people often gravitate towards pies for personal reasons. “Their favorite pizza is generally based on where they grew up, whether it’s Dayton, Columbus, Northeastern Ohio, or you know, New York, Chicago, whatever,” Sorboro said. Then again, their new favorite slice could well be the one they had after a wedding.