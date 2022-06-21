Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: MMJ Events

Virginia Brown

When Meleka Jolliff was in middle school, she carried a notebook full of clippings from events featured in bridal magazines. In 2009, she founded MMJ Events and turned her creative passion into a luxury design studio.

When she thinks about what sets her apart from others, Jolliff says that getting to know each client intimately is a key part of her ability to incorporate personal details into every event, even if it’s just in subtle accents, like table numbers. “I always tell people when they sign us: From the time they sign to the end of the wedding, we get to know each other really well,” she says. “Nothing’s too small. If you’re obsessed with Dr. Pepper, I want to know about it.”

She works so closely with clients that many former brides have become great friends, and she notes that a past bride even visited her in the hospital when she had her daughter. “I put my heart and soul into these weddings,” she says. “Like when I go to four different post offices to get a specific stamp for a save-the-date when they didn't even request that stamp—my heart is there, and I want to make it perfect for them.”