Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Nathan Peppers Films

Abernathy Miller

In just four years as a wedding videographer, two-time category winner Nathan Peppers Films has built a reputation for creating wedding videos worth repeat viewing.

“It’s exciting to have my second win in four years,” he says. “But I can’t take too much credit—I’m blessed to work with people who push me in the right direction.”

According to Peppers, the secret is capturing the candid moments.

“A lot of wedding videos can be generic or cookie-cutter, but a good video has to be personal to the couple,” he says. “The candid, quiet moments are what show who the couple really is together.”

Peppers’ knack for capturing intimate moments is what keeps his clients coming back to their wedding videos again and again. But being able to provide a unique, beautiful video of the most important day in his clients’ lives is what keeps him in the game.

“I’ve been around a camera forever and tried a lot of things, but shooting weddings is what I want to do in the long term,” he says. “It’s so rewarding to see their reaction and how much the video means to them.”

Standard packages include five- to seven-minute highlight reels, and raw footage can be purchased separately.