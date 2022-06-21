Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Ohio Statehouse

Nicholas Youngblood

What better venue is there to celebrate your lifelong bond with your partner than a building that has stood the test of time? The Ohio Statehouse has been a stunning example of Greek Revival architecture for 160 years and today offers multiple spaces for any couple’s big day.

“You get that beautiful history as you walk in, but our guys do a wonderful job of the upkeep of the building to keep it very new and fresh at the same time,” says special events manager Haley Melcher. “You don’t need a lot to make the space beautiful; it kind of speaks for itself.”

The venue is primarily indoors, with separate locations for a ceremony, cocktail hour and reception, so rooms don’t have to be flipped to keep the festivities going. Outdoor options are also available in the warmer months and are typically used for cocktail hours. The elegant façades and lush groundskeeping make for great photos in the middle of Downtown.

Melcher says the Statehouse hosts around 30 weddings each year, with attendance ranging from under 100 guests to nearly 300.

Clients can choose from an approved list of vendors for catering and décor, with recently expanded options so each couple can make the space their own. Event coordinators meet with the couple throughout the planning phase to work out the logistics, then take over contacting vendors and setting up timelines to make the process seamless.

“I think our packages really offer a lot, especially for the cost,” Melcher says. “And with having our wedding coordinators on-site, working from start to finish, we’re just a very unique venue that's able to help those brides make the day beautiful.”