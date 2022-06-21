Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Pinnacle Golf Club

Nicholas Youngblood

Pinnacle Golf Club might be taking the top spot of the Best of Columbus Weddings reader poll for the first time, but it's far from a newcomer to the wedding circuit.

Pinnacle hosts dozens of ceremonies and receptions each year, with events packages driven by an extensive and luxurious menu of food and beverages boasting options for a variety of budgets.

"It’s very flavorful and scratch-made and delicious," says Lisa Bapst, Pinnacle's sales and catering director. "It's not skimpy by any means."

In addition to the kitchen's eye for quality, Bapst says the venue's flexibility is a major selling point.

The golf club provides several settings for nuptial festivities, with accommodations for up to 400 guests. Multiple terraces and decks, a ballroom with a 40-square-foot marble dance floor, and a loft space ensure there are options for celebrations of any shape or size all year long.

Pinnacle provides linens, furnishings and other amenities, but leaves the big decisions up to the engaged couple. There is no approved vendor list for the cake, photographer, florist or music, so clients can hire the vendors that feel right to them.

"It transforms every night," Bapst says of the venue. "I've had three sisters all get married here through the years … and every look was different."