Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Pins Mechanical Co.

Peter Tonguette

When you throw a bachelor party, the goal is to have a good time, let off steam and generally unwind during the anxiety-inducing run-up to a wedding. That’s all well and good, but there’s no reason why a spirit of healthy—and fun—competition can’t also be part of the celebration, right?

Grooms and their friends point to Pins Mechanical Co.—which has locations Downtown and at Dublin’s Bridge Park and Easton Town Center—as an ideal place to have a good time while testing assorted skills with a gamut of games.

Among the activities that can liven up any bachelor party are duckpin bowling, foosball, ping pong and more pinball machines than you can shake a stick at, including those with Ghostbusters, Deadpool and Spider-Man themes. What’s duckpin bowling, you ask? Think of it as a cross between arcade Skee Ball and regular bowling: Picture pint-sized pins, hung from strings at the end of a shorter-than-average alley, and compact balls that are tossed underhand down the lane. Individual locations have additional games, like bocce ball at Easton and Dublin, and patio pong—oversized beer pong—at the Downtown location, which also usually has a food truck or two parked outside.

In addition to the amusements, a variety of libations, from retro, pop culture-inspired cocktails to local craft beers, are on hand, and to-go cans are available daily to carry the party on at a hotel or other BYOB-friendly location. Of note: Each location of the local chain is a cashless bar, so make sure you’re ready to open a tab. Private and semi-private events are available for groups.