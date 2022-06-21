Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Prema Designs

Nancy Byron

Even before getting married herself in April 2021, Amrta Saliaj, owner of Prema Designs, knew firsthand how important fresh flowers can be on a wedding day.

“If you want to tell a story, the only way to do that is through décor and blooms,” says Saliaj. “It sets the tone for the event.”

For Saliaj’s big day, her team created a stunning garden backdrop for the ceremony, then flipped that space into a garden lounge. The reception featured greenery-wrapped columns and tabletops graced with overflowing, textured planters.

“I got to have that moment that we always give brides, where I saw the space for the first time and it was overwhelming,” she says.

Saliaj, who founded Prema Designs in 2010, is also lead designer at her small but growing business. In a typical year, Prema provides flowers for between 40 and 50 weddings, but in 2021, did 87 events—including her own. This year they’re on track for a more manageable 50 to 60 events.

“We do more than just floral,” she says. “We like to handle anything design—we help pick linens, lighting, all the pretty stuff.”

Saliaj began her journey toward wedding design when she was just 19 and landed an internship with a wedding planner. That led to working closely with a florist, which she says opened her eyes to the transforming magic of flowers.

“I’m a very artsy soul and it really hit me: That was something I wanted to do,” she says.

After working for a mom-and-pop flower shop on Bethel Road to learn the ins and outs of the business, Saliaj struck out on her own, starting Prema Designs.

“Prema is Hindi for ‘supreme love,' and that’s what we encompass,” Saliaj says. “We want to bring happiness and goodness to each event.”