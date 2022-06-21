Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Pursuit

Brooke Preston

Mercifully gone are the days when a rumpled, rented tux from the local strip mall represented the height of wedding menswear (at least, for all but the upper echelon). These days, suiting is all about personal expression, suave style and sexy swagger.

Owner Nate DeMars and his team at Short North formalwear boutique Pursuit guide wedding parties through a fun and easy process to pick the perfect attire not only for men, but also for women and nonbinary folks, with options for any style, budget or wedding role, from groom to parents. Pursuit doesn’t stop at the suit, offering tuxedos, shirts, ties, other accessories and even tailoring that elevate the look from good to “wow,” in today’s most popular colors and cuts.

It’s this commitment to quality and contemporary style that has earned Pursuit first place in this category for a third consecutive year.

"We're honored to be recognized with Best of Columbus Weddings for the third year in a row,” says DeMars. “It has been an incredibly busy time as weddings ramp back up over the past year. We are operating much differently than before the pandemic in an effort to ensure excellent results with a smaller team, so to receive this recognition is very gratifying."