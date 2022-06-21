Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Red Giraffe Designs

Brooke Preston

Topping the jewelry category once more this year for the second time running, Red Giraffe Designs remains the enthusiastic favorite of Columbus Weddings readers.

Featuring hand-stamped touches like initials and dates, Red Giraffe Designs have become the perennial favorite of brides and weddings parties looking for that special “something new” to slip on for the big day, or for meaningful and personalized gifts at an affordable price point. For instance, a bride might choose to have stamped on a piece of wedding jewelry her betrothed’s initials, the longitudinal coordinates of the wedding location, or even a piece personalized to call to mind a meaningful memory for the couple.

For wedding party gifts, a variety of aesthetic and customizable options can range from simple earrings to accessorize with on the big day and beyond to a stamped bracelet or necklace designed to remind special attendants of their involvement in the wedding.

With multiple brick-and-mortar locations in Central Ohio, an online boutique, booths at area events and surprisingly accessible price points for customizable and high-quality pieces, Red Giraffe is a convenient and affordable choice for the entire wedding party.

“Our main goal at Red Giraffe has always been to offer unique, high-quality designs that are affordable for all,” says founder and lead designer Kate Stevens. “Whether it’s a piece for everyday wear or a special event—like a wedding!—we want to create something you’ll love without breaking the bank."