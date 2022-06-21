Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Run to an Elopement

Dana Randall

Regardless of a wedding’s size, from intimate mini-monies to large-scale celebrations, Run to an Elopement owner Windi Noble will make the ceremony a meaningful one to remember.

Serving clients throughout the U.S. since 2014, Noble is a long-time advocate for the LGBTQ community and also serves partners of ethically non-monogamous lifestyles.

“People assume that, because you are an ordained minister, you subscribe to a certain faith. This is not true,” says Noble. “I pride myself on taking a humanistic approach to serving the couples I counsel and officiate for. Love is my religion.”

Noble also offers mentoring services for beginning officiants and coaching services for non-professional officiants—those who are officiating for friends or family members—“either by writing the ceremony and holding a coaching session, providing help editing a pre-prepared ceremony, or acting as a general guide for them,” she says. “These services can also be a more affordable option for my clients.”

She has also recently begun offering meditation classes and coaching for habit-changing in relationships.

“I am a reiki master and energy worker aside from my ministering responsibilities,” Noble shares. “I like to call myself a spiritual mentor and wedding officiant.”

When it comes to success, Noble—who this year shares the title of best officiant in our reader poll—attributes much of hers to staying abreast of current trends and building connections with other wedding professionals in the industry, as well as truly connecting with her clients. “Lots of work goes in behind the scenes to manage a successful business, but it's truly about the relationships that you foster and support,” she says.