Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Scioto Reserve Country Club

Nicholas Youngblood

Couples who book the Scioto Reserve Country Club get far more than just a venue for their wedding; they get a dedicated team to guide them through their big day from start to finish.

“The one thing I hear the most from all of our couples is that they've never planned a wedding before,” says Ann Marie Orren, director of catering and sales at Scioto Reserve. “And so any additional help and advice and guidance that we can give them is much appreciated.”

The country club provides separate suites for the to-be-weds and their attendants to get ready starting at 10 a.m., with staff setting up the venue long before they arrive. Scioto Reserve hosts around 75 weddings each year, so staff know exactly how to guide couples through the finer details—everything from where to set up the gift table to when it's time to start greeting guests.

“We’re just really hands-on, [which] … helps the whole day go more seamlessly,” Orren says.

Scioto Reserve can host events outdoors or in the club’s elegant ballroom, with near-panoramic views of the golf course and an adjoining cocktail lounge. The spaces have been updated in the past year with new lighting and wallpapers to keep things fresh.

Orren says the packages are highly food- and beverage-driven, with a wide array of selections for dinner, brunch and the bar. In addition to provided furnishings, linens and A/V setup, couples can choose from a variety of extras to make the event special, including an in-house DJ, photo booth, ice sculptures and more.