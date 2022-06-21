Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: The Selfie Spot 614

Abernathy Miller

As a photographer with more than 300 weddings under her belt, Kismet Visuals owner Allison Leonard has built a reputation for producing some of the city’s most beautiful wedding photography—so evidenced by her repeat customers (and our readers voting her into second place in the Photography: General category).

“I'm known for having a very timeless and authentic style of editing, along with natural posing,” Leonard says. “I love getting to know my couples, becoming friends with them and seeing them back when they have babies.”

But the repeat category winner also understands the beauty of candid moments that capture the true energy of the reception. That's why in 2019 she launched The Selfie Spot 614—an updated version of the classic photo booth for the social media era.

“As a wedding photographer, I’ve seen photo booths at wedding reception for years—from old-school booths to over-the-top set-ups with backdrops, lights and props,” she says. “But with social media, we want our photos right now, and we want to be able to share them with everyone. That’s why I started the Selfie Spot.”

Guests can use the booth to create GIFs, Boomerangs and photos, which can be immediately shared via text, email or directly to social media. An added bonus: Leonard’s setup is super streamlined—perfect for clutter-free fun.